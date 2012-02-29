Scarlett Johansson tattoo

In this article



















































The beautiful Scarlett Johansson 's tattoo is located on her forearm - a brightly coloured sunrise.The sun over the sea tattoo is said to reflect her personality and her beauty : radiant like the sun and romantic like the sea at sunset - but the true reason she got her tatt she says is very personal as: "Some things have to remain private."Johansson wears her tattoo with pride and says "It makes me happy when i look at it." - Maybe we all should get one? Image © Sipa

