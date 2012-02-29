Scarlett Johansson tattoo
Scarlett Johansson
The beautiful Scarlett Johansson
's tattoo
is located on her forearm - a brightly coloured sunrise.
The sun over the sea tattoo
is said to reflect her personality and her beauty
: radiant like the sun and romantic like the sea at sunset - but the true reason she got her tatt she says is very personal as: "Some things have to remain private."
Johansson wears her tattoo
with pride and says "It makes me happy when i look at it." - Maybe we all should get one?
Image © Sipa