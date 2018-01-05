In this article























Health kicks you can stick to

Kick-start your metabolism in the morning by tucking into a healthy breakfast.We all know it's the most important meal of the day, but before you grab your favourite sugar coated cereal rethink your breakfast choices, and see it as a chance to get healthly ingredients into your diet early on in the day. Cholesterol charity Heart UK suggest having wholegrain cereals with chopped nuts, dried fruit and skimmed milk or toasted oat bread and fruit juice.Richard Scrivenor, Premier's Health Fitness and Nutrition Lecturer says sugary break-fasts are a sure fire way to a mid morning slump.Instead he says: "Try scrambled eggs cooked in a little butter with a small piece of salmon- the protein helps keep blood sugar levels stable and the fat provides usable energy. The nutrients in the yolk and salmon are great for brain function too!