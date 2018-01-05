In this article























Health kicks you can stick to

Getting our recommended six to eight glasses of water is harder than it sounds, especially if you find water a chore to drink.If you drink everything but water try and avoid liquid calories . Dietician Helen Bond says: "If you have water, herbal teas or sugar free fruit juice instead of sugar loaded fizzy drinks or fruit juice, you'll save calories without even noticing it."A 250ml glass of original Ribena, diluted with water contains 113 calories whereas a glass of the light version has just 23 calories. Another example is that a 330ml can of regular Coke contains 142 calories whereas the diet version only contains 1 calorie."If you are going to drink water Danny Saunders, Head of Fitness & Personal Training at The Laboratory Spa and Health Club says drink quality water.