Health kicks you can stick to

Try and include superfoods into your daily meals - that means health boosting fruit 'n' veg, not supersize Snickers.First up try introducing more onions into your diet - they're high in quercetin, a powerful antioxidant that helps to keep the body to, fight illnesses.Also try topping up your natural sugars with grape juice.Nutrition Consultant Dr Janice Harland says: "Fruit juice, in particular purple grape juice from concord grapes is a not only a source of natural sugars, but also a rich source of antioxidant polyphenols and other micronutrients.""Polyphenols including flavonoids are not essential nutrients, but it is believed that over time can promote heart health ."Most importantly try and get a range of colour onto your plate, with as many fruit and veg as possible to maintain a balanced diet For grape juice we love Welch's grape juice.