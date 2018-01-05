>
Health kicks you can stick to
  
Health kicks you can stick to
Stock up on superfoods


Stock up on superfoods

Try and include superfoods into your daily meals - that means health boosting fruit 'n' veg, not supersize Snickers.

First up try introducing more onions into your diet - they're high in quercetin, a powerful antioxidant that helps to keep the body to, fight illnesses.

Also try topping up your natural sugars with grape juice.

Nutrition Consultant Dr Janice Harland says: "Fruit juice, in particular purple grape juice from concord grapes is a not only a source of natural sugars, but also a rich source of antioxidant polyphenols and other micronutrients."

"Polyphenols including flavonoids are not essential nutrients, but it is believed that over time can promote heart health."

Most importantly try and get a range of colour onto your plate, with as many fruit and veg as possible to maintain a balanced diet.

