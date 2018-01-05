|
Health kicks you can stick to
|
|
In this article
Health kicks you can stick to
Iron ladyBeing iron deficient can leave you feeling lack lustre.
If one of your resolutions is to feel more energised, top up your iron levels with a natural supplement to help the body transport oxygen and support energy release.
With 91% of women in the UK not getting enough iron from their diets, iron can be hard to come by - one easy way is to have a sachet of spatone liquid iron in apple flavour, tasty and quick. Result.
Left:
Spatone Apple
RRP: £9.95 for 28 sachets
Available from Boots
|
Health and Fitness Editor
16/01/2012
|
Article Plan Health kicks you can stick to ▼
|