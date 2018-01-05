In this article























Health kicks you can stick to

Calorie cleanse



Helen Bond says: "If you swap juice for fruit you’ll get an extra fibre punch which will help fill you up.



"A 150ml glass of



Make sure what you're eating deserves it's place in your



Amanda Hamilton, nutrition expert says: " Banish the ‘treat’ cupboard: Every family has one - the coveted shelf with crisps, chocolate and biscuits that have a habit of calling just as you’re settling down for a night in front of the TV.



"Two words - Get. Rid. If chocolate is your downfall and you have it at home, you WILL eat it. Don’t buy it and you won’t have the option. Harsh, but true."



Gah! Goodbye chocolate! Be diet savvy when it comes to your calories and make them work for you.Helen Bond says: "If you swap juice for fruit you’ll get an extra fibre punch which will help fill you up."A 150ml glass of apple juice has no fibre and around 70 calories , whereas a large pink lady apple (125g) contains 62 calories and 1.8g of fibre - both count towards your five-a-day."Make sure what you're eating deserves it's place in your diet . Grab a handful of fibre rich almonds instead of a handful of smarties.Amanda Hamilton, nutrition expert says: " Banish the ‘treat’ cupboard: Every family has one - the coveted shelf with crisps, chocolate and biscuits that have a habit of calling just as you’re settling down for a night in front of the TV."Two words - Get. Rid. If chocolate is your downfall and you have it at home, you WILL eat it. Don’t buy it and you won’t have the option. Harsh, but true."Gah! Goodbye chocolate!

