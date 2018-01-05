>
>
Health kicks you can stick to
  
Health kicks you can stick to
In this article

Health kicks you can stick to


Swap sensibly 

There are some simple swaps you can do to help make your day to day life healthier.

Like swapping plain flour for wholegrain. Rich in fibre wholegrains can help you maintain a healthy digestive system and even reduce the risk of heart disease.

Oats are another prime source for wholegrains - so rather than cornflakes opt for a warming bowl of porridge with berries.

And if you're a butter and marg kind of girl when it comes to cooking, opt for rapeseed oil instead.

It's one of the healthiest oils you can buy - rich in fatty acids and high in essential fats like omega 3 and 6 that can also help to lower cholesterol.

It tastes great in baking too - hmm healthy cupcakes is definitely something to explore!

Try Rapeseed oil by Cotswold Gold.
Health and Fitness Editor
16/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Discover the REAL names of these celebritiesOscars Red Carpet Pictures
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowJessica Albas maternity style
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
5 Ways To Gain More Confidence
Everything You've Ever Wanted To Know About The Weight Watchers Diet
The Fricker method
The Mediterranean Diet
See all Health and Fitness guides
Abdominal Exercises video | Killer abs & no sit ups!
See all Health and Fitness videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         