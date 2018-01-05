>
Health kicks you can stick to
  
Health kicks you can stick to
Forty winks

If your new year resolution was to get more shut eye and lose some weight then you'll be pleased to know the two go hand in hand.

Lisa Mody, wellbeing expert says: “The importance of sleep for overall well being should never be under estimated.

"It is one of nature’s most powerful regenerators with regards to all aspects of the body.

"A good nights sleep will show in your face as well as your attitude.

"Weight is far more stable when good sleep is achieved as the body can burn fat more effectively and prevent soaring stress levels."

"A relaxed environment is essential for getting your body to drift to sleep. If you struggle, try mimicking complete darkness as this will trick your body into thinking it’s time to get its forty winks."
Health and Fitness Editor
16/01/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
