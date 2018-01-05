>
Health kicks you can stick to
  
Health kicks you can stick to
Health kicks you can stick to


Take a walk 

Sometimes a blast of fresh air is the best way to give yourself a new perspective on life.
If last year stress got the better of you, make the year ahead one for blue sky thinking.

For instant clear headedness in times of woe, Danny Saunders, Head of Fitness & Personal Training at The Laboratory Spa and Health Club says walking is the way forward.

"Next time you feel stressed or anxious, instead of losing your temper, try going for a walk. It sounds very simple but walking whilst timing your breaths with your steps can help clear your mind and aid relaxation.

"It will also stimulate your parasympathetic nervous system, which is responsible for the regulation of internal organs and glands.

"Simply inhale through your nose for four steps, hold your breath for one step and exhale for four steps."

Mind over matter.


Health and Fitness Editor
16/01/2012
Latest… 05/01/2018
