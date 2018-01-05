>
Health kicks you can stick to
  
Health kicks you can stick to
Health kicks you can stick to


Cup of tea

If cutting down caffeine is on your health kick list, it doesn't mean saying goodbye to your morning cuppa.

Decaff tea tastes just as good and is easy to come by in most supermarkets.

If you really want to make your tea-drinking habit work for you then try a green tea from Twinings - their new Green Tea varieties make herbal tea much more exciting, especially with their cute illustrations by fashion illustrator Tobie Giddio.

All packed with natural source of antioxidants, the Twinings Green Tea range is the perfect way to kick start your ‘New Year new you’ resolutions, plus they taste great - Mango and Lychee Green Tea anyone? Yes please!
 
Twinings Green Teas
RRP: £1.39 for a box of 20 teabags
Available in most supermarkets 
16/01/2012
