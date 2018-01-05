Health kicks you can stick to

In this article























Let's be honest - who hasn't got a flat stomach at the top of their health kick wish list?Thankfully our tummy muscles are very receptive when it comes to exercise Nicki Waterman, Fitness Expert for the TLC Plan from Activia says: “Your abs are one of the easiest muscle groups to train at anytime in your own home."Besides looking great, a toned midsection is the core foundation of a healthy back, because strong abdominals will help give your torso the stability and support necessary to protect your back from injury."To get snake abs fast , Nicki says: "Never anchor your feet under an object and let your abs do the work."Plus always make sure your lower back remains in contact with the floor in upper ab movements."