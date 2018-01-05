>
Health kicks you can stick to
Vitamin kick

Get your daily dose of vitamins with a little help from multi-vits. Shaina Shipton, Founder of OneClickPharmacy.co.uk recommends her top three vitamins for overall health and beauty.

VitabioticsWellwoman Original capsules support your monthly cycle, increase energy levels and maintain healthy skin and hair. £5.85 for 30 capsules, £14.65 for 90 capsules.

 Healthaid Wintervits contains Vitamin C, Zinc, Propolis, Maitake, Astrogalus, Quercetin and Rutin. These supplements work together to boost immune activity and your vitality to get you through the winter months. £7.16 for 30 tablets.

OptiBac Probiotics For A Flat Stomach. If you feel the bloat these tablets contain probiotics to support your digestive system and relieve the symptoms of bloating and IBS. £6.65 for 7 sachets


