Health kicks you can stick to
Vitamin kick
Get your daily dose of vitamins with a little help from multi-vits. Shaina Shipton, Founder of OneClickPharmacy.co.uk
recommends her top three vitamins for overall health
and beauty
.
VitabioticsWellwoman Original capsules
support your monthly cycle, increase energy levels and maintain healthy skin
and hair
. £5.85 for 30 capsules, £14.65 for 90 capsules.
Healthaid Wintervits
contains Vitamin C
, Zinc, Propolis, Maitake, Astrogalus, Quercetin and Rutin. These supplements work together to boost immune activity and your vitality to get you through the winter months. £7.16 for 30 tablets.
OptiBac Probiotics For A Flat Stomach.
If you feel the bloat these tablets contain probiotics to support your digestive system
and relieve the symptoms of bloating and IBS. £6.65 for 7 sachets