In this article





















































Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards



Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards We all know what Awards night actually means - what is she wearing?



There are always going to be some style hits and some major misses, but who scored some style points and who should be firing their stylist this time around?



The dresses at The People's Choice Awards last night have got plenty a tongue wagging in the office but we're interested in what you have to say.



So we've given you the best, and sadly the worst, of what last night had to offer - now it's up to you...



We all know what Awards night actually means - what is she wearing?There are always going to be some style hits and some major misses, but who scored some style points and who should be firing their stylist this time around?The dresses at The People's Choice Awards last night have got plenty a tongue wagging in the office but we're interested in what you have to say.So we've given you the best, and sadly the worst, of what last night had to offer - now it's up to you...