Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards

Actress Lea Michelle exploded on our radar with that massive voice in TV hit show Glee, but unfortunately the style shockers of character Rachel Berry were as big as that voice.

But off screen the story couldn't be more different.

Rarely put a fashion foot wrong Michelle's wardrobe is one to be seriously jealous of.

And it seems like she's scored another A* with this stunning twenties inspired dress from Marchesa. She's got our vote but what do you guys think?

12/01/2012
