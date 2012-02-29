Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
Hot or Not | Lea Michelle
Actress Lea Michelle exploded on our radar with that massive voice in TV hit show Glee
, but unfortunately the style shockers of character Rachel Berry were as big as that voice.
But off screen the story couldn't be more different.
Rarely put a fashion
foot wrong Michelle's wardrobe is one to be seriously jealous of.
And it seems like she's scored another A* with this stunning twenties inspired dress from Marchesa. She's got our vote but what do you guys think?
©Sipa