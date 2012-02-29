In this article





















































Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards

Hot or Not | Chloe Moretz This young starlet accolades pack a serious punch.



With many a young actors award, a fair few blockbuster movies and now officially awarded the title of Favourite Movie Star Under 25 under her belt



Not a stranger to the inappropriate, Moretz rose to fame for her role in Kick-ass at the tender age of 13 and wasn't even allowed to watch herself onscreen as it was rate 15!



But after comments of wearing a controversial dress at the National Board of Review Awards recently, has she managed to get it right with this short green and black dress?



This young starlet accolades pack a serious punch.With many a young actors award, a fair few blockbuster movies and now officially awarded the title of Favourite Movie Star Under 25 under her belt Chloe Moretz has achieved more than most...and she's only 14!Not a stranger to the inappropriate, Moretz rose to fame for her role in Kick-ass at the tender age of 13 and wasn't even allowed to watch herself onscreen as it was rate 15!But after comments of wearing a controversial dress at the National Board of Review Awards recently, has she managed to get it right with this short green and black dress? ©Sipa

Hot or Not? Hot Not