Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
Hot or Not | Colbie SmuldersIf you're on of the minority that haven't watched TV smash How I Met Your Mother than Colbie Smulders would be virtually off your radar...
But after this stunning blue corset style dress choice she should be smack bang at the centre.
Combining this simplistic, but smouldering dress with a subtle twist up-do and very on-trend gold choker thrusts this outfit into another league.
We love it, but do you?
©Sipa
Maria Bell
12/01/2012
