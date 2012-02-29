|
Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
Hot or Not | Whitney CummingsFormer presenter of MTV sensation Punk'd, now comedy actress starring in the NBC sitcom Whitney.
Whitney Cummings is no stranger to outageous pranks and making others look ridiculous, but does this outfit fall into the same category?
We think that this dress definitely has the wow-factor but do you think she should have left it on the hanger?
©Sipa
Maria Bell
12/01/2012
