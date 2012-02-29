Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards

|
Hot or Not | Busy PhilippsAward-winning comedy actress Busy Philipps you will most likely know from shows like Cougar Town and the hilarious hit-movie White Chicks, but is it her fashion sense that makes you laugh most?
We don't think so. This body-con dress is right for all the right reasons and we applaud how she's rightly kept it simple with her accessories - that dress does all the talking.
Maria Bell
12/01/2012
