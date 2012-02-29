Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
  
Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
In this article

Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards


Hot or Not | Busy Philipps

Award-winning comedy actress Busy Philipps you will most likely know from shows like Cougar Town and the hilarious hit-movie White Chicks, but is it her fashion sense that makes you laugh most?

We don't think so. This body-con dress is right for all the right reasons and we applaud how she's rightly kept it simple with her accessories - that dress does all the talking.

©Sipa


Hot or Not?
Hot
Not

12/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The most memorable movie kisses of all timeThe best ideas for New Year's Eve worldwide!
The massive rose gold trendHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos