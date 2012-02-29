In this article





















































Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards

Hot or Not | Busy Philipps Award-winning comedy actress Busy Philipps you will most likely know from shows like Cougar Town and the hilarious hit-movie White Chicks, but is it her



We don't think so. This body-con dress is right for all the right reasons and we applaud how she's rightly kept it simple with her



Award-winning comedy actress Busy Philipps you will most likely know from shows like Cougar Town and the hilarious hit-movie White Chicks, but is it her fashion sense that makes you laugh most?We don't think so. This body-con dress is right for all the right reasons and we applaud how she's rightly kept it simple with her accessories - that dress does all the talking. ©Sipa

Hot or Not? Hot Not