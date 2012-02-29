Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
Hot or Not | Jennifer Morrison
It must be hard- work when you're trying to juggle being a model, actress, film-producer all whilst starring in such a massive hit like How I Met Your Mother
.
Jennifer Morrison
has definitely got our respect as an actress but has all that hard work paid off elsewhere.
This deatiled corset dress has all the makings of a hit but we aren't sure if it makes it.
Do you think she's got it right, or are all those tassles a bit too similar to your living room rug.
