Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
  
Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
In this article

Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards


Hot or Not | Jennifer Morrison

It must be hard- work when you're trying to juggle being a model, actress, film-producer all whilst starring in such a massive hit like How I Met Your Mother.

Jennifer Morrison has definitely got our respect as an actress but has all that hard work paid off elsewhere.

This deatiled corset dress has all the makings of a hit but we aren't sure if it makes it.

Do you think she's got it right, or are all those tassles a bit too similar to your living room rug.

©Sipa


Hot or Not
Hot
Not

12/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
This Week's Coronation Street SpoilersPlay Our 2048 Game!
Celeb Couples We Had Forgotten Once DatedPerfect baby names for February
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos