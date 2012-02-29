Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
Hot or Not | Ginnifer Goodwin
Ginnifer Goodwin's super cute, unassuming retro style has been a delight to behold for years.
Best known for her roles in Big Love
, Mona Lisa Smile
and He's Just Not That into You
, Goodwin has turned her attention to TV and currently has a lead role in the ABC series Once Upon a Time
.
But her subtle twenties look was stepped up a notch or two in this gorgeous hot pink
dress by Roksanda Illincic. We particularly love the sleeve detail, and who can say no
to a bit of pink
?
But does this bold dress make you stand up and take notice or run the other way?
©Sipa