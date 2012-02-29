Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
  
Hot or Not | Ginnifer Goodwin

Ginnifer Goodwin's super cute, unassuming retro style has been a delight to behold for years.

Best known for her roles in Big Love, Mona Lisa Smile and He's Just Not That into You, Goodwin has turned her attention to TV and currently has a lead role in the ABC series Once Upon a Time.

But her subtle twenties look was stepped up a notch or two in this gorgeous hot pink dress by Roksanda Illincic. We particularly love the sleeve detail, and who can say no to a bit of pink?

But does this bold dress make you stand up and take notice or run the other way?

12/01/2012
