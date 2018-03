In this article





















































Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards

Hot or Not | Miley Cyrus We've been a big fan of



But ever since she stepped away from her teen image and decided to vamp it up a notch, Cyrus has shone on the red carpet and this dress by David Koma is no exception.



But do you agree?



We've been a big fan of Miley Cyrus over the years, maybe for a bit too long to safely admit.But ever since she stepped away from her teen image and decided to vamp it up a notch, Cyrus has shone on the red carpet and this dress by David Koma is no exception.But do you agree? ©Sipa

Hot or Not? Hot Not