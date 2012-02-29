Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
  
Another starlet who shot to fame through the delightful Disney channel, Demi Lovato shows that she is more diva than Disney nowadays.

Sashaying across the red carpet in this uber-glam peach gown from Marchesa, Lovato's figure hugging dress caused a bit of a storm.

But is this peach diamante number only a inch away from something you'd see hanging off a TOWIE star, or is a bit of girly glitz right up your street?

Tell us what you think!

12/01/2012
