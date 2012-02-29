Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
  
Hot or Not | Emma Stone

Snapping up two awards including Favourite Movie Actress, Emma Stone is not just one to watch on-screen.

Her list of movies from Superbad, Crazy Stupid Love to the recent blockbuster hit The Help, show that Stone is clearly a talented lady.

But it is her escapades off-screen that have caught our attention. Her style choices have been nothing short of amazing making her one of our biggest new style crushes.

We're loving this emerald green tux which goes amazing with those flaming locks.But do you love her balls or maybe trouser suit á la Alexa Chung-style on the red-carpet is a big try hard no no?

12/01/2012
