Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards

Remember when Vanessa Hudgens was a crop-top wearing, butter wouldn't melt, singing all dancing Disney-icon? But those days seems a distant memory.

Looking every inch a red carpet siren, Hudgens transformation from High School Musical to Hollywood starlet seems complete.

Wearing a beautiful webbed style black Jenny Packham dress with a plunging neckline and backless detail, Hudgens really pulled it out of the bag.

But is spider-webbing a little too nineties goth? Or is Hudgen's style right up your street? We want to know!

12/01/2012
