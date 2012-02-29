Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
Hot or Not | Vanessa Hudgens
Remember when Vanessa Hudgens
was a crop-top wearing, butter wouldn't melt, singing all dancing Disney-icon? But those days seems a distant memory.
Looking every inch a red carpet siren, Hudgens transformation from High School Musical
to Hollywood starlet seems complete.
Wearing a beautiful webbed style black Jenny Packham dress with a plunging neckline and backless detail, Hudgens really pulled it out of the bag.
But is spider-webbing a little too nineties goth? Or is Hudgen's style right up your street? We want to know!
