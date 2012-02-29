Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards

In this article





















































Hot or Not | Julianne Hough Champion of ABC's Dancing with the Stars, Julianne Hough's outfit has enough glitz to rival some of the outfits on Strictly!



But a far cry from bejewelled rhinestones and a splattering of sequins, Hough's stunning gold backless number is effortlessly elegant.



Gold is set to be even bigger in 2012 - so is Hough showing us all how to do it?



