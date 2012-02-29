|
Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
Hot or Not | Kaley CuocoDitching her tom-boy image, The Big Bang Theory's star Kaley Cuoco took to the stage to host The People's Choice Award in all her finery.
But does her beautiful floor-length gown with flower detailing make her the hostess with the mostess?
Or should she stick to a nice pair of jeans?
Maria Bell
12/01/2012
