Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
Hot or Not | Kelly OsbourneKelly Osbourne is know for her turbulant relationship with fashion.But her recently she has been hitting all the right buttons.
However, revealing her knew silver locks in a daring two-tone floor-length gown is bound to get people talking again and has already caused some discusion in the office.
Is it fashion forward, or a major fashion fail!
©Sipa
Maria Bell
12/01/2012
