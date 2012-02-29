In this article





















































Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards

Hot or Not | Kat Dennings & Beth Behrs Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs may have scooped The People’s Choice award for Favourite New TV Comedy for their show 2 Broke Girls - but are they up for any style awards?



If we're honest, probably not.



Looking like something out of The Adam's Family in a frumpy black dress, and something else you might see on the dancefloor at any old nightclub these two are scoring nil points from us.



But are we wrong?



