Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards

Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs may have scooped The People’s Choice award for Favourite New TV Comedy for their show 2 Broke Girls - but are they up for any style awards?

If we're honest, probably not.

Looking like something out of The Adam's Family in a frumpy black dress, and something else you might see on the dancefloor at any old nightclub these two are scoring nil points from us.

But are we wrong?

©Sipa


Hot or Not?
Hot
Not

12/01/2012
