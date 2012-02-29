|
Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
|
|
In this article
Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
Hot or Not | Kat Dennings & Beth BehrsKat Dennings and Beth Behrs may have scooped The People’s Choice award for Favourite New TV Comedy for their show 2 Broke Girls - but are they up for any style awards?
If we're honest, probably not.
Looking like something out of The Adam's Family in a frumpy black dress, and something else you might see on the dancefloor at any old nightclub these two are scoring nil points from us.
But are we wrong?
©Sipa
|
|
Maria Bell
12/01/2012
|
Article Plan Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards ▼
|