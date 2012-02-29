|
Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
Hot or Not | Madeline CarrollShe's a comedy and drama actress, but Madeline Carroll the one having the last laugh after this red carpet appearance.
Feathers are top of the fashion list right now and so are the pearly hues seen in Chanel's spring/summer campaign. Has Miss Carroll's knowledge of this season's trends paid off?
What do you think?
©Sipa
Maria Bell
12/01/2012
