Hot or Not | The People's Choice Awards
Hot or Not | Alyson HanniganShe's been one of our favourite comedy actresses ever since those famous lines... 'this one time, at band camp.'
But is Alyson Hannigan's shimmering red dress one of your favourite looks on the red carpet?
We think that she's looking great, and carried off maternity wear beautifully. But is her modest look making you like what you see?
©Sipa
Maria Bell
12/01/2012
