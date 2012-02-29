Interview with Eva Mendes: 2012

Eva Mendes has a reputation for being something of a sexual siren, having starred in ads for Calvin Klein and man-movies like 2 Fast 2 Furious, as well as being known for her killer figure, smouldering eyes and sexy pout.All this, plus the fact she’s dating Ryan Gosling I was expecting Eva Mendes to be somewhat intimidating in person.But when I meet her in the penthouse suite of the Chateau Marmont in West Hollywood, the fresh-faced, beaming woman before me has plenty of girly girl charm - while she may be men’s most wanted (having topped the AskMen Sexiest Woman Alive chart) it’s immediately clear that she is more of a woman’s woman than a man-eater.Dressed in a slouchy lilac Reebok hoody and Capri pants, and Reebok’s EasyTone trainers, her hair swept to one side, her olive complexion radiant, she looks every inch the advert for exercise.No wonder she was chosen to front Reebok’s EasyTone campaign. Her figure is toned to perfection - while maintaining a feminine softness, a balance that she has worked hard to achieve: “I feel I know what works for my body when it comes to exercise,” she tells me.“I really like being voluptuous and not too muscular - I love being toned but I don’t like the typical ‘hard’ workout body.”But hard is definitely the operative word. Whether her body is ‘hard’ or not - looking this good at 37 doesn’t just come from good genes but from a lot of hard work.But the Hollywood pressure to look a certain way isn’t something that bothers Eva Mendes.“You don’t cope with it. You just don’t accept it or let it in.” Image © Rankin



