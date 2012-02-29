Interview with Eva Mendes: 2012

And it’s true that her attitude to fitness is refreshingly normal in an industry which can take itself too seriously at times.Referring to her workout routine, it’s refreshing to hear that even the likes of Eva Mendes can find it tough to get motivated. “I try and find excuses not to fit it [exercise] in, so I still try to get out of it, but I do exercise about four or five times a week. I enjoy running a lot, but I have a love hate relationship with it.” Don’t we all?The secret to her motivation comes very much from within, and as I ask her whether she exercises primarily to look a certain way for other people or for herself she answers adamantly: “It starts and stops with me. I didn’t always work out."I only started about five years ago and these past couple of years I’ve really come to understand that saying ‘Sound of body, sound of mind' - it’s as much a mental thing as it is a physical thing.”Putting mind over matter is something that Eva Mendes is used to doing, especially when it comes to working out. If she’s not feeling up for exercise, her tactic? “I fast -forward to the next day and think I should have just done it.”If only we could be so disciplined.The same goes for body confidence. While you’d never guess that Eva Mendes had been anything other than proud of her toned-in-all-the-right-places figure, even she went through an ugly duckling stage.“I definitely had an awkward moment. When I was at high school. I remember just feeling so not comfortable in my skin.”For an actress who has to don different characters and one who has had to strip bare for her Calvin Klein advertising campaigns, something much have changed.She said: “For me it was about really accepting what I couldn’t change and changing the things I can.“When I figured that out as a young adult that really shifted everything for me. It just clicked. You have to focus on your strengths.”