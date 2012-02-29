Lindsay Lohan is turning into Donatella Versace
We know the Versace look is right on trend at the mo, but Lindsay Lohan
has taken it to the next level.
The bad girl actress stepped out at the amFAR Gala in New York City last night looking massively like Donatella Versace - huge blonde hair
, huge lips and well, huge cheeks, rocking a look that would make the girls from TOWIE look natural.
Plastered in fake tan and her hair bleached within an inch of it's life, Lindsay Lohan was looked like a full-on Donatella doppelganger, giving rise to rumours that the star has been investing in a few fillers top many.
In 2009 (left) Lindsay had much finer features, but it seems the A lister is now favouring a fuller look for her face - unless she's been stung by bees?
Other stars in attendance included Cindy Crawford
, Sarah Jessica Parker
, Liz Hurley and Shane Warne. As far as we know, Donatella Versace didn't attend. That could have got confusing!
