Justin Timberlake then and now

Then: If someone had told you that Justin from the Mickey Mouse Club and boy band 'N Sync would one day become a sex symbol and international star of the pop world in his own right, you probably wouldn't have believed it.



Now: As a singer-songwriter, actor, musician, record producer and dancer, Justin has notched up a fair few accolades. He's not been short of dates either, with Cameron Diaz and Jessica Biel both lining up to take Britney's former beau to the ball.





Justin Timberlake © Sipa

