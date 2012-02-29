Male celeb special: the years have been kind
  
Robbie Williams then and now

Robbie Williams then and now


Then: Things could have turned out badly for the Robster if he hadn't quit Take That in 1995 to pursue a solo career... we might never have heard "Angels" and he might still be sporting that floppy hair!

Now: Despite that late 90's blip when Robbie went blonde and blubbery (Liam Gallagher, we blame you!) Robbie's cheeky good looks have matured with age. As much as we love his bad boy charm, we equally find him irresistable in a suit circa his Swing When You're Winning days.. we still think he'd look even better if he was back in Take That.


Robbie Williams © Sipa


