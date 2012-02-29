Mandy Moore video interview - on being Rapunzel

Rapunzel - Mandy Moore video interview - on being Rapunzel
Rapunzel
sofeminine.co.uk meets Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore is an absolute darling. There's really no better actress to voice Rapunzel, Disney's 10th princess, in their 50th animated movie, Tangled. You can almost imagine her leaning out of her bedroom window in the morning singing sweetly to the birds.

Whether or not she does is still a mystery but we did find out how Mandy Moore felt about becoming the latest Disney Princess. How she got into character to play Rapunzel and what Tangled is all about...



Tangled is out 28th January 2011 in cinemas nationwide in 3D only.

sofeminine say: Dazzling. It's a MUST see!




  

26/01/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
44 Pinterest Worthy Home Offices To Inspire The Girl Boss In YouHow do the stars of the 1990's look today?
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesKate Middleton and Prince William: the royal couples best looks
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos