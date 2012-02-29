Simon Cowell arm fold

Picture perfect - party photo posing
  
First up, is Mr Simon Cowell - apparently 45% of respondents said his folded arm pose was the one they were most likely to copy.

But what exactly is Siimon trying to hide behind his folded arms? Could it be his big beating heart?

Leading Body Language Expert, Judi James says, 'An arm-fold can look submissive or aggressive, depending on whether we self-hug anxiously, using the arms as a body-barrier, or we grab our biceps to register strength and dominance.'

'If your arm-fold is used as a barrier it will imply shyness but if you fold your arms as Simon does and combine it with a laugh or a head-tilt it becomes an attractive blend of charisma and self-effacing humour.'

'Simon’s pose makes him look confident and powerful but hint that he doesn’t take himself too seriously either. The folded arms look like a challenge but they also hint at a smattering of suppressed shyness too.'

Simon? Shy? Really?

