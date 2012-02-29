Picture perfect - party photo posing
  
Driving men mad
In this article

Driving men mad


Women love to pose like queen of curves Christina Hendricks. Body Language expert Judi James explains the science behind what makes Christina Hendrick's so sexy in photos.'

'Christina’s uber-sexy pose is Monroe-vintage sexy, meaning it blends the kind of old-fashioned sensuality that women admire. Where most celebs wanting to boost their sex appeal will over-pout and over-display their bodies, Christina allows her curves to do the talking.'

'Posing like this shows you are a subtle, womanly flirt with high levels of emotional intelligence that could mean you’re also a bit manipulative at times. You enjoy playing with your men in the way a kitten plays with a mouse. Funny, smart and confident.'


Image © PA Images


Editor
02/12/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your DayCeleb Couples We Had Forgotten Once Dated
Play Our 2048 Game! Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos