Driving men mad

Women love to pose like queen of curves Christina Hendricks. Body Language expert Judi James explains the science behind what makes Christina Hendrick's so sexy in photos.'



'Christina’s uber-sexy pose is Monroe-vintage sexy, meaning it blends the kind of old-fashioned sensuality that women admire. Where most celebs wanting to boost their sex appeal will over-pout and over-display their bodies, Christina allows her curves to do the talking.'



'Posing like this shows you are a subtle, womanly flirt with high levels of emotional intelligence that could mean you’re also a bit manipulative at times. You enjoy playing with your men in the way a kitten plays with a mouse. Funny, smart and confident.'





Image © PA Images