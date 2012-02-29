Paris side show

Picture perfect - party photo posing
  
Paris Hilton is one of the most photographed women in the world so getting her pose picture perfect is important. Luckily she has nothing to worry about - her side show pose is flawless. Apparently 25% of us try to copy Paris' poise in photographs - but what does this pose say to others?

Leading Body Language Expert, Judi James says, 'This is an elegant look that displays the figure in a way that implies solid self-esteem. By lowering the chin it also looks flirty rather than arrogant.'

'Posing like this defines you as an avid scene-stealer who has probably put quite a lot of effort into getting the look right. It implies a competitive, perfectionist personality with a touch of ruthlessness and ambition thrown in for good measure!'


Image © PA Images
02/12/2010
