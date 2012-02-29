Shady lady

Victoria Beckham lives in shades, even indoors - is she shy or is she trying to exude superiority?



Judi James says it could be a mixture of both. She explains, 'In body language terms the eyes really are the windows of the soul, giving out more non-verbal signals than any other part of the body.'



'When you cover or hide your eyes with shades you imply you’re wanting to keep your thoughts to yourself while evaluating and reading the signals of other people.'



'This tends to imply an arrogant desire for power and status, although it can also be a sign of inner shyness and a desire to hide.'







Image © ZWAA/WENN.COM/SIPA