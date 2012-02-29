Peacemaker

So what does it mean if you're giving a peaceful V sign in pictures all the time?



Judi James says 'If you do this pose you’re a well-meaning type with a good sense of humour that can border on the childishly naughty. It also suggests a degree of shyness too, as the gesture tends to upstage the person doing it, meaning it takes some of the attention away from your face.'



Image © PA Images