The crotch grab

Michael Jackson couldn't get enough of the classic crotch grab - but what's the body language behind it? Surely he didn't need to rearrange himself that often!



Judi James explains further, 'There are some guys who think this looks cutting-edge sexy but for most girls it just looks like a small kid that wants to go to the toilet. No girl wants to date a guy who keeps grabbing at himself.'



'As a sexual signal it’s unsubtle and un-clever and as a dominant ‘Alpha’ signal it’s pathetic. Guy’s who do this in front of the camera tend to have a very low self-esteem, hence the need to perform acts of sexual boasting.'



Harsh. Poor old Jacko.





