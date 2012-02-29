Picture perfect - party photo posing
  
The crotch grab
In this article

The crotch grab


Michael Jackson couldn't get enough of the classic crotch grab - but what's the body language behind it? Surely he didn't need to rearrange himself that often!

Judi James explains further, 'There are some guys who think this looks cutting-edge sexy but for most girls it just looks like a small kid that wants to go to the toilet. No girl wants to date a guy who keeps grabbing at himself.'

'As a sexual signal it’s unsubtle and un-clever and as a dominant ‘Alpha’ signal it’s pathetic. Guy’s who do this in front of the camera tend to have a very low self-esteem, hence the need to perform acts of sexual boasting.'

Harsh. Poor old Jacko.


Image © PA Images
Editor
02/12/2010
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Celebrity couples getting married in 2018Winter nail inspiration
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringesStars who married the same person twice ...
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos