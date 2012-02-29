In this article

















Top tips for the perfect pose

Orla Diffily from Upfront Model Management is an expert on how to strike the perfect pose. Having worked in PR, Fashion and Modeling for 20 years with actors, models and celebrities she knows how a pose can make or break a picture.



She shared her top tips on poise and posture with SoFeminine so we can all look superstar gorgeous in our Christmas party pics.

Know your good side from your not so good. Most of us do not have completely balanced faces, so we can photograph better from one side Copy Cat... how does your favourite celeb or model pose? Does it suit you? Are you a similar age, height, body shape? Positioning is important. Groups of two or three work best. If you can - position your self on the outside of a shot with your best side towards camera. If in the centre don’t stand straight, position your body towards the camera. Handwork - place one hand on a hip angled towards the lens. And don't forget to relax your hands. Keep your legs close together (but not touching), and position one leg towards the camera - you'll look slimmer! Et voila! You won't have to worry about dodgy pictures appearing on Facebook- you'll look pristine in all of them.





