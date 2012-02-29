Rachel Bilson Fashion | Rachel Bilson | Get The Look

Rachel Bilson Fashion | Rachel Bilson Style | Get The Look Rachel Bilson always looks good © Sipa

No one can pull off girly glamour as well as ultimate girl next door, Rachel Bilson. Her red carpet looks always get top marks and by day she pulls off casual chic without even trying.



Heer's how to do feminine glamour a la Rachel Bilson — so whatever your budget you can get her look.

Rachel Bilson Fashion: Get the look Rachel Bilson's day wear style is still sophisticated and co-ordinated. These accessories and style buys are oh so Bilson and won't break the bank:





These patent sandals from Dune are the perfect shade of stone to go with any shade of summer dress. They tone down Rachel Bilson's bright orange jacket and look proper comfy too.



Dune Nathalia sandals

RRP: £75.00

Available from Dune













Rachel Bilson is a real girly girl and her petite proportions suit short dresses that make the most of her slender legs. These cutesy dresses are perfect for summer and pay homage to Rachel Bilson's feminine style.







Carrie pleated dress

RRP: £20.00

Available from Boohoo

This dress is floaty, girlish and tied at the waist - a Rachel Bilson classic style statement. Pale colors look great on Rachel, so this ivory shade would complement her Hollywood tan to a t. Try this with daytime wedges and hair worn lose.

This lace shift dress has the elegant detail that Rachel Bilson loves. With a dress this gorgeous, accessories should be kept to a minimum.



Donatella lace dress

RRP: £140.00

Available from Reiss



Eleanara crochet net dress

RRP: £10.00

Available from BooHoo.com

This tiered dress from BooHoo has lace panels and sheer details, elongating the body. Best of all it's only £10 - how we love BooHoo.



Block color is back for summer so team your neutral dresses with a statement piece. This linen mix auburn jacket from Asos is perfect.



ASOS Africa jacket

RRP: £50.00

Available from Asos

Egyptian Gem pendant

RRP: £16.20

Available from Accessorize

A statement necklace with an ethnic twist gives Rachel Bilson's minimalistic style an edge. Try this one from Accessorize.





Black clutch

RRP: £30.00

Available from Topshop

Rachel Bilson is stunning enough not to need fussy accessories. This simple black clutch is right up her street. We adore the cute bow and the price tag.





