Rachel Bilson Fashion | Rachel Bilson | Get The Look

Rachel Bilson Fashion | Rachel Bilson Style | Get The Look 

Rachel Bilson always looks good © Sipa
 
 

No one can pull off girly glamour as well as ultimate girl next door, Rachel Bilson. Her red carpet looks always get top marks and by day she pulls off casual chic without even trying.

Heer's how to do feminine glamour a la Rachel Bilson — so whatever your budget you can get her look.
 

Rachel Bilson Fashion: Get the look

Rachel Bilson's day wear style is still sophisticated and co-ordinated. These accessories and style buys are oh so Bilson and won't break the bank:

These patent sandals from Dune are the perfect shade of stone to go with any shade of summer dress. They tone down Rachel Bilson's bright orange jacket and look proper comfy too.

Dune Nathalia sandals
RRP: £75.00
Available from Dune






Rachel Bilson is a real girly girl and her petite proportions suit short dresses that make the most of her slender legs. These cutesy dresses are perfect for summer and pay homage to Rachel Bilson's feminine style.

 
This dress is floaty, girlish and tied at the waist - a Rachel Bilson classic style statement. Pale colors look great on Rachel, so this ivory shade would complement her Hollywood tan to a t. Try this with daytime wedges and hair worn lose.

Carrie pleated dress
RRP: £20.00
Available from Boohoo
 

This lace shift dress has the elegant detail that Rachel Bilson loves. With a dress this gorgeous, accessories should be kept to a minimum.

Donatella lace dress
RRP: £140.00
Available from Reiss


 
This tiered dress from BooHoo has lace panels and sheer details, elongating the body. Best of all it's only £10 - how we love BooHoo.

Eleanara crochet net dress
RRP: £10.00
Available from BooHoo.com
 

 

Block color is back for summer so team your neutral dresses with a statement piece. This linen mix auburn jacket from Asos is perfect.

ASOS Africa jacket
RRP: £50.00
Available from Asos
 
A statement necklace with an ethnic twist gives Rachel Bilson's minimalistic style an edge. Try this one from Accessorize.

Egyptian Gem pendant
RRP: £16.20
Available from Accessorize
 

 
Rachel Bilson is stunning enough not to need fussy accessories. This simple black clutch is right up her street. We adore the cute bow and the price tag.

Black clutch
RRP: £30.00
Available from Topshop
 




  
Editor
30/03/2011
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Hot celebrity men in uniformThis Week's Coronation Street Spoilers
Sexy and smart: Why we fancy these guys Celebrities expecting babies in 2018
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos