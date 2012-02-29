We talk to Sugababe Heidi Range

sofeminine talk to Sugababe Heidi Range Heidi Range: Looks like it's going to be a red hot summer

Heidi Range is the longest standing member of the Sugababes and is one of the most down-to-earth girls in the music industry. And as some of the longest-standing Sugababe fans we were more than excited when we had the chance to catch up with her.



She's recently teamed up with Gallo Family vineyards to launch Gallo Summer - a red wine that you can drink chilled. The Sugababe has made a bold statement too by dying her usually blonde locks a striking shade of red - rocking the red trend as championed by A-listers Rihanna and Blake Lively.



We caught up with her to talk about her dramatic new red-hot look and find out how she chills out in between launching a new album and planning for her wedding to MTV presenter Dave Berry.



You've always been a blonde bombshell - how do you feel about going red? Do you think you will stay red?



I’ve had a lot of fun trying it and it’s a great vibrant look for the summer! What is your best kept beauty secret/best piece of beauty advice you'd pass on?



Cleanse, tone, moisturize. When do you find yourself enjoying a glass of wine? With friends? Over dinner? Night out?



You can’t beat al fresco dining with a glass of wine when the sun is shining! I also like to invite my friends round, get some music on and try on my favorite dresses whilst sharing a bottle of Gallo Summer Red.



Sounds like fun! But what about down-time? How do you chill out?

With friends outdoors and always with food! I love spending time in the garden so you would probably find me there. Heidi is rocking the red-head look © Gallo Do you have a signature dish that you cook really well?

I do a great soup with chicken, barley and vegetables. It’s really healthy and fills you up! Where do you shop for your wardrobe?

As you can tell I’m really into jump suits at the moment, especially the different printed and floral ones.



I recently bought a jumpsuit from French Connection that can be dressed up or down. It looks great with a tight belt and high shoes. I’m also a massive fan of Ray Bans, so I'm going shopping to check out the new styles soon. What is next for the Sugababes?

We’re currently recording our new album and we’re planning to release our first single from it in the next couple of months.



We’re very excited for everyone to hear it. We’ve got lots of gigs coming up this summer - the dates will be announced on the Sugababes website, so keep your eyes peeled! Are you tempted by a solo career?

We’re all happy. As time goes on, you all grow in different directions and want different things from life. We’re all enjoying it now and hopefully it’ll all carry on harmoniously. Heidi Range is launching Gallo Summer Red, the fruity and refreshing red wine from Gallo which is designed to be served chilled. For more information visit: www.gallosummerred.co.uk









