Whitney Houston dies aged 48 Singing legend

Singing legend Whitney Houston has died at the age of 48 after being discovered in her Beverly Hills hotel room. The star was in Hollywood, Los Angeles to attend the Grammy Awards where her career mentor Clive Davis was hosting a pre-Grammy's party.



The 48-year-old singing sensation was found in her hotel bathroom with celebrity website TMZ reporting that the singer appeared to have drowned in her bath.



Whitney Houston was due to appear at the Grammy's and had been working with singers Brandy and Monica, helping to coach them with their appearances.



The organisers of the Grammy's have reportedly secured Jennifer Hudson to pay tribute to the star at the Grammy Awards this evening.



Whitney Houston was an icon of our times, discovered at the age of 15 when she sang the backing vocals for Chaka Khan's 'I'm Every Woman' single.



With her soulful voice and flawless performances Whitney went onto become one of the most awarded female solo artists of all time with Emmy Awards, six Grammy Awards, 30 Billboard Music Awards, and 22 American Music Awards, among a total of 415 career awards.



While her death is not being treated as suspicious the police have launched an investigation.



