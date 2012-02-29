Who wore it best | The Golden Globes
Award season has officially begun and we couldn't be more excited to see what the stylish stars have in store for us this time round!
Finally it's that time of year when all the greats don their finest, take to the red carpet and we get to sit and gawk - great. But as always, some got it right and others got it oh so wrong...
The looks at The Golden Globes 2012 red carpet was a influx of nude dresses, mermaid looking fish tails, plunging necklines and berry tones but we want to know who you think wore it best.
So we've picked our favourite looks hot off the red carpet, starting with the greats.
Is it Natalie Portman
's stunning very berry gown, or Queen of Hollywood, Angeline Jolie's gorgeous Atelier Versace
dress that deserves the fashion
crown?
So tell us...who wore it best?
