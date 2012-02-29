Who wore it best | The Golden Globes

 
Who wore it best | The Golden Globes
In this article
Who wore it best | The Golden Globes

Who wore it best | The Golden Globes

Award season has officially begun and we couldn't be more excited to see what the stylish stars have in store for us this time round!

Finally it's that time of year when all the greats don their finest, take to the red carpet and we get to sit and gawk - great. But as always, some got it right and others got it oh so wrong...

The looks at The Golden Globes 2012 red carpet was a influx of nude dresses, mermaid looking fish tails, plunging necklines and berry tones but we want to know who you think wore it best.

So we've picked our favourite looks hot off the red carpet, starting with the greats.

Is it Natalie Portman's stunning very berry gown, or Queen of Hollywood, Angeline Jolie's gorgeous Atelier Versace dress that deserves the fashion crown?

So tell us...who wore it best?


© Sipa

17/01/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner100 baby names fit for a royal
'Baby bangs' the new trend in fringes30 Positive Quotes To Get You Through Your Day
Latest… 29/02/2012
Celebrities
Celebrities News
Videos
Scarlett Johansson dating advertising exec?
01/02/2012
Courtney Love's worried daughter
02/02/2012
Ashton Kutcher rushes to Demi's side
27/01/2012
Madonna's Super Bowl golden throne
06/02/2012
All Celebrity News
Angelina Jolie's leg causes a stir
Angelina Jolie has sexed up her red carpet look with a flash of thigh...
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart PDA
Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart never talk about their...
Victoria Beckham can't smile
Victoria Beckham couldn't raise a smile at the Oscars, despite having David Beckham's hands all over her...
Blake Lively gets restraining order against her stalker
Blake Lively has been granted a restraining order against her stalker...
All news
Alesha's 'Drummer Boy' single - listen now
Alesha The beautiful Alesha kicks off her sophomore album with a stomping, sassy new single 'Drummer Boy' out on 5th September but you can have a sneaky listen right here...
See all videos