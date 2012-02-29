Who wore it best | The Golden Globes
  
Shimmering silvers and iridescent tones from under the sea have been pepped as the height of style for spring/summer 2012 ever since Florence Welch appeared from oversized clam at the Chanel show last september...bizarre we know.

But who out of these two managed to channel the shimmering sea siren look?

Nicole Richie has been a bit of a stranger to the red carpet for awhile now but bursting back onto the scene in this absolutely fabulous slinky gown from Julien Macdonald, it's like she never left.

Moving onto another MacDonald, actress Kelly MacDonald dazzled in her incredible sea green gown from Lorena Sarbu. We can't get enough of that colour.

Nicole Richie
Kelly MacDonald

17/01/2012
