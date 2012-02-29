Who wore it best | The Golden Globes
  
Show-stopping nudes were a big hit at the Golden Globes this year but who managed to outdo their fellow celebs?

Charlize looked amazing in this traffic stopping origami style ball gown from Dior couture.

A plunging neckline and super revealing thigh high slit can be a risky mix, but this time they work together perfectly and look nothing but elegant.

But Australia's best asset, Elle Macpherson could easily give Theron a run for her money in her Zac Posen larger than life neautral gown.

But who rocked this super-glam look the best?




17/01/2012
