Who wore it best | The Golden Globes

Who wore it best? Emma Stone Rooney Mara Although these two ladies are relatively new to the red carpet scene, you would never know it.Causing a stir on the red carpet as well as on screen, these two are right at the top of the Hollywood hot list.Rooney Mara has single handily brought about a gothic style revival and it looks like fashion forward Stone is following suit.Mara looks beautiful in this Nina Ricci bold black dress with plunging neckline and Emma Stone has yet another red carpet hit with this smouldering aubergine Lavin dress.But do which hotter than hot starlet managed to out goth-glam the other?© Sipa